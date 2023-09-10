Austin hosts annual 9/11 Heroes Run for the first time

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin community is honoring those who served during 9/11 with a ‘heroes run’ 5k on Saturday.

The Hormel Foods Military Veterans Engagement Team (HMVET) partnered with the Travis Manion Foundation to host the 17th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K.

The 5K series was inspired by Marine First Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq in April 2007. Before his final deployment, he visited the New York City Fire Department Rescue Company, a group known for losing almost all of its men on 9/11.

A portion of the proceeds went to the Travis Manion Foundation which continues to support veterans.