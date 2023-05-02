Austin City Council approves noise wall on I-90

(ABC 6 News) – Things will be getting a little quieter for neighborhoods along I-90 in Austin.

Monday evening, the city council agreed to move forward with a noise barrier project following complaints from the community.

The city did get a grant from MnDOT to cover 90 percent of the project. The remaining 10 percent would be split between the city and the homeowners.

The benefitting residents have been narrowed down to 11 properties receiving the most noise reduction benefit from the proposed noise barrier construction

The city council approved the project with a split 4-3 vote. It’s estimated that the city’s share of the project will be around $45,000.

The council also approved an off-site gambling license for American Legion Post 91 during the Mower County fair, a bid for pavement striping for the city’s main streets and a contract for lighting upgrades at Riverside Arena.