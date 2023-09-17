Austin and Albert Lea communities join fight to end Alzheimer’s Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea and Austin communities are joining the fight to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday with an event to raise awareness and money for the disease.

The Alzheimers Association’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimers’, is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

The day started out with a ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. Walkers carried flowers of various colors to represent their personal connection to the disease.