Attorney General forms task force on worker misclassification

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is putting together a task force to combat worker misclassification.

Misclassification is when an employer wrongfully considers an employee as an independent contractor. This is usually done to avoid paying certain taxes, or giving the employee the proper pay and benefits they deserve.

Those most likely to be affected are members of the gig economy, such as truckers and Uber drivers.

“We need to make sure that our economy continues to be a fair one, where people are not impoverished because they just happen to be at a disadvantaged bargaining position,” said Ellison.

Ellison is looking for open-minded people from all types of diverse backgrounds who want to help find a solution for workers and employers.

Applications to join are now being accepted through early August.

The take force will make recommendations to the legislature and state agencies, as well as private sector employers, on how to put an end to this problem.

They are expected to publish their findings at the beginning of next year.