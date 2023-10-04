Artoberfest in Iowan art museum

(ABC 6 News) – The MacNider Art Museum in Mason City announced the return of its fall fundraiser, Artoberfest for Oct. 13, 2023.

The fundraiser will host a variety of Midwest brews and foods, locally donated items for a silent auction and the MacNider Museum welcomes Iowan comedian Day Peace for a 30-minute show.

Tickets to the fundraiser cost $50 and include two drink tickets.

Proceeds from money raised will go to operations, programs, exhibits and classes for the public.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday Oct. 13. Tickets can be purchased here.

The museum will close for preparation on Friday and clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 14.