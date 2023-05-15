‘Art on the Ave’ spring art festival to take place this weekend in SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Art on the Ave, an annual spring art festival showcasing local artisans and musicians in the Slatterly Park Neighborhood, will take place this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the 900 block of 6th Ave. SE. The rain date will be Sunday.

The event will feature painters, glass blowers, jewelers, pop-up art, musicians and other fine art performers. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.

The highlight of the event will be unveiling the installation of a permanent boulevard sculpture, hand crafted by regional artist, Tim Adams, to symbolize this year’s theme: ART: Activate, Redefine, Transform.

This sculpture will become the nineteenth public sculpture installed throughout the Slatterly Park Neighborhood. Two pop-up art pieces will be displayed at the event by Beni Benyei (Rochester) and Mia Stephens (St. Paul).

Art on the Ave is a non-profit arts organization that is a neighborhood initiative to promote the education of the arts, to revitalize Slatterly Park with progressive beautification projects, and to foster a conscientious community in SE downtown Rochester.

