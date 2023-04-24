APS welcomes new Banfield Elementary School principal

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools announced on Monday the new principal at Banfield Elementary School.

Blake Henely, will take the reigns as new principal. Henely has worked in the district for many years in the classroom, as a technology coach, and most recently, as assistant principal at IJ Holton Intermediate School.

According to Austin Superintendent Joey Page, “Blake Henely is a proven leader in education. As the new principal of Banfield Elementary School, Mr. Henely will bring a wealth of experience and a track record of success in creating a positive learning environment for students, staff, and families/caregivers.”

“I am excited to join the Banfield community as their principal,” said Mr. Henely. “I look forward to supporting students, their families, and the staff as we fulfill the mission of Austin Public Schools.”

Henely will move into his new position starting July 1.