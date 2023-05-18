An inside look at RCT’s production of “The Little Mermaid”

(ABC 6 News) – Many people are getting excited about Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” coming out at the end of May. But you don’t have to wait to go “Under the Sea.” The Rochester Civic Theatre (RCT) is putting on its own production of the fan-favorite Disney story.

Many of us know Ariel’s story is set in the underwater world of Atlantica. A world, now brought to the stage at RCT.

“Some really cool effects that have haze in it with the lighting makes it look like it’s under the water,” said Misha Johnson, the Managing Director at the Rochester Civic Theatre.

“We have some rotating rovers and in Ursula’s lair, we have some volcanic explosions that happen underwater as well that help with that effect.”

The lighting is just one piece of the puzzle. Don’t forget the costumes.

“Over a hundred [costumes.] We have 41 cast members who play multiple types of people under the sea and above the sea. It requires a lot of different characters.”

Speaking of characters, Ursula’s tentacles are each 26 feet long. It takes six people to move her.

“We got a grant with SEMAC to hire In The Heart of the Beast Puppet Theater to create all of the puppets for “The Little Mermaid.”

“The Little Mermaid” runs through the weekend and few seats are available. Next year, season 72 opens with “Matilda” and closes with “Legally Blonde.” For full details on the upcoming season, you can click here.