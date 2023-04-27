American doctor with ties to Iowa killed in Sudan

(ABC 6 News) – An American doctor who lived in Sudan, but traveled to work at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City several times a year, was killed during ongoing violence in the country.

Dr. Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman’s death was confirmed on Thursday by officials with Mercy Hospital Iowa City.

“Dr. Sulieman was a well-respected gastroenterologist, surgeon, and colleague and he will be greatly missed,” Mercy Iowa City President and CEO Tom Clancy said in a press release. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and will keep them in our prayers.”

Since February 2021, Dr. Sulieman practiced at Mercy Iowa City’s Gastroenterology Clinic and performed surgery at Mercy Iowa City Hospital.

ABC News reports that Sulieman was stabbed to death while taking his father to a dialysis appointment. It’s also reported that he was in Sudan with his wife and two of his four children, caring for his parents, teaching and practicing medicine.

Sulieman is the second American killed in the violence in Sudan, according to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

An estimated 16,000 Americans — most of whom are dual U.S.-Sudanese citizens — remain in Sudan, according to Kirby.