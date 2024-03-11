All-Hockey Hair Team Awards

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Now that the Minnesota State High School League hockey tournament is done, the focus now moves to the flow.

Pulltab Sports released its All-Hockey Hair Team video, highlighting some of the best hair-dos of the tournament.

This year, Pulltab set the awards to the country-music theme of Friend in Flow Places.

While all teams were showcases, Cretin High School came in first with their flow.

The video helps support a good cause and encourages viewers to donate to the Hendrickson Foundation, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities play hockey.