Albert Lea receives nearly $190,000 for Blazing Star Landing

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Albert Lea received a helping hand from the state to help redevelop the new Blazing Star Landing.

A Minnesota DEED development grant for public infrastructure improvements will send more than $189,000 to the city’s redevelopment of the old meat packing plant to a convenience store.

The plant burned down in 2001.

The store is expected to create and retain 13 jobs.

The city will also bring more than $9 million in private investments into the city.