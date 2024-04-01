Albert Lea receives nearly $190,000 for Blazing Star Landing
(ABC 6 News) – The city of Albert Lea received a helping hand from the state to help redevelop the new Blazing Star Landing.
A Minnesota DEED development grant for public infrastructure improvements will send more than $189,000 to the city’s redevelopment of the old meat packing plant to a convenience store.
The plant burned down in 2001.
— RELATED: Albert Lea City Council decides next step for Blazing Star Landing —
The store is expected to create and retain 13 jobs.
— RELATED: Albert Lea considering $10.9 million in rec facility projects —
The city will also bring more than $9 million in private investments into the city.