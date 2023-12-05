Albert Lea landlords attend new renter’s law seminar

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In Albert Lea, landlords from across the city attended a meeting tonight to learn more about a series of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1.

The first law outlines a new requirement for landlords who now have to give tenants a 14-day eviction notice for non payment of rent, evictions, detailing everything that the tenant owe.

The next ensures tenants have the ability to have the heat set at 68 degrees during the winter months. Even if tenants decide not to have it constantly set at that temperature.

Also starting on Jan. 1, landlords will have to give tenants at least a 24-hour notice before showing up and entering the property,

“Don’t get scared off by the law just because it’s lawyer stuff. I mean, these laws are readable,” said Larry McDonough, a senior policy attorney with HOME Line. “So, look at the laws and see the things that affect you and then um do your best to follow.

Mcdonald says the biggest takeaway from tonight’s meeting is both tenants and landlords should make sure they’re informed.

“[If] [t]enants and landlords inform themselves on the law, then they know both how to, how to conform their own activity, but then how to spot activity that doesn’t conform.”

