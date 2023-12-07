Albert Lea Holiday Bazaar features one returning and one new event

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Festival of Trees at the Albert Lea Art Center returns for the first time in since the pandemic on Dec. 7.

Families and organizations donated a total of 17 this year.

Charlene Marley is the art administrator at the Albert Lea Art Center. She enjoys having the event back again. “It feels so good to have it back. It’s a creative way to express yourself or your organization.”

An additional six families and organizations are set to donate trees next year.

The second change, fittingly enough, also involves trees. A tree will be lit up at Central Park for the first time at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Konrad Hawkinson serves as an administrative assistant for the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau, and he helped plan the lighting. “It’s another way to push the return of the Festival of Trees, having the beautiful tree lighting ceremony in the heart of downtown Albert Lea at Central Park.”

The Bazaar kicks off at 4 p.m. with a parade, before the Central Park tree lighting. The festival of trees will be on display at the art center until Dec. 30.