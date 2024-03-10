Albert Lea Hockey Association pledges $250,000 for City Arena

The Albert Lea Hockey Association has pledged $250,000 to the City of Albert Lea.

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Hockey Association has pledged $250,000 to the City of Albert Lea.

The donation will go toward expanding the City Arena lobby.

According to the city’s Facebook, they are proposing to expand the lobby by 1,000 square feet due to crowding and security concerns.

Added features will include a ticket booth, family restroom and walk-up service window for the Rec Department.

The lobby is part of a larger proposal to maintain and enhance the City Arena, Marion Ross Theater and Aquatic Center, along with restrooms near the Splash Pad downtown.

According to a city newsletter, Albert Lea will hold a referendum April 9 on borrowing $9.8 million toward the toward $12.25 million needed to fund the proposal, over the next 20 years.

Federal incentives of $2.45 million would provide the rest of the funding.