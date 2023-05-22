Albert Lea City Council to consider refunding some property taxes

(ABC 6 News) – At Monday night’s city council meeting, the Albert Lea City Council will consider refunding a portion of property taxes to home owners improving their houses.

It’s part of the city’s ongoing effort to address the shortage of housing options, rehabilitate occupied homes, and build new homes. The city also hopes to improve energy efficiency.

Any person who plans to build a single-family home, duplex, or multi-family complex (under 4 units), or plans a substantial remodel of existing residential housing is eligible. Interested home owners have to apply before starting construction to be considered for a partial refund.

