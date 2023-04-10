Albert Lea City Council considers ordinance changes

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea City Council will consider several ordinance changes to comply with state laws and/or strengthen consumer protection during their meeting Monday, April 10. These changes include:

Clarify certain requirements for mobile food carts and food vehicles. The changes would also address other types of mobile vendors selling non-food or prepackaged goods on city property, during a community event, or in the public right of way.

Make several changes to regulations of massage therapy, including requiring massage therapists to be trained in an accredited program and maintain liability insurance.

Allow the city council to deny a taxi license if a vehicle inspection or driver investigation reveals concerns for public or passenger safety.

Ordinance changes require two readings. The first reading for the above changes will be April 10 with the second reading and potential adoption at the April 24 council meeting.

For the complete changes, see the full agenda here: https://cityofalbertlea.org/wp-content/uploads/Final-Packet-04-10-23.pdf.

The City Council meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. for a work session and 7 p.m. for its regular meeting. Both are open to the public and held in the council chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.