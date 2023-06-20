Air Quality Alert in effect for central, southern Minnesota through Thursday

MPCA officials say a combination of sunlight, warm temperatures and low humidity will create conditions for volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides to react and produce ground-level ozone.

Unlike other air quality alerts issued this month, this advisory is not linked to Canadian wildfire smoke. Rather, the pollutants are expected to be carried on the wind from Chicago, Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes people with asthma or other breathing conditions; children and teenagers; and anyone doing extended outdoor physical activity, either labor or exercise.

Those whose health may be impacted are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity, avoid pollution sources like roads or wood fires, and keep an emergency inhaler on hand, if applicable.

Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.