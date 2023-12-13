Aidan’s Light giving back this holiday season

(ABC 6 News) – A local organization in Kasson is giving back this holiday season.

A special effort to give back was launched this holiday season by organizers of the group “Aidan’s Light.”

The group was formed as an effort to advocate for mental health awareness and to honor the life of Aidan Hegge who took his own life in 2020. Aidan participated in The Giving Tree, an event where people help check off Christmas list items for local children. Something organizers of the group say is a great way to honor Aidan’s spirit.

“Aidan was very giving person he loved to make people smile if anyone was having a rough day he would give people gifts to kind of just cheer them up and so in Aidan’s spirit we decided to adopt per say 8 children off the giving tree and we fulfilled their wish list,” said Jennifer Hegge, co-founder Aidan’s Light Organization.

Coming up on Jan. 9, 2024, Aidan’s Light will host a documentary screening at the Mayo Civic Center in collaboration with K-M Community Education. The event will highlight one woman’s journey through a tragic suicide attempt and her journey towards recovery.

Here is more information about Aidan’s Light: AIDAN’S LIGHT – Don’t Forget Your Light.