Advocacy groups speak out as IA special session draws near

(ABC 6 News) – It was just over a year ago that the supreme court made the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since then, states across the country have made significant changes to their own abortion laws. And this week, Iowa could be next.

Governor Kim Renyolds has called a special session where she says they will be focusing on pro-life legislation. Back in 2018, the governor proposed an abortion ban after 6 weeks. And just a few weeks ago the state supreme court split the vote on the law, meaning there was no decision. Now the governor is trying to act in the legislature.

But before the special starts, advocacy groups are making their voices heard. Something a little out of the ordinary faith groups, including the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa are against the proposition. Speaking out against Governor Reynolds saying that Iowans have the right to a safe and legal abortion.

“As Christians we are called to love our neighbor at the time of difficult decisions that sometimes have to be made around the termination of a pregnancy. There are so many variables in any pregnancy and in the life of every pregnant person and their family. Women in Iowa who become pregnant should be able to make their own health care decisions,” said Rev. Betsey Monnot.

But not everyone agrees. Some are fighting for tougher laws on abortion including Kristi Judkins with Iowa Right to Life. She says she’s happy the governor is taking action.

“Our fight is for the sanctity of human life from the unborn elderly and disabled because we feel like life has an inherent value,” said Judkins.

As of now, abortion is legal for up to 20 weeks in Iowa. But that all could change on Tuesday, once the special session begins.