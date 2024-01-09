Additional contamination linked to multiple fruit pouches

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – At least eight children have been reported with elevated blood in Minnesota after consuming different cinnamon apple fruit puree pouch brands.

According to the FDA, the problem could be worse than initially thought. Chromium IV, a kind of lead, has also been detected in Weis and Schnucks branded cinnamon applesauce pouches.

Consumption of lead can affect anyone. Symptoms can include fatigue, muscular weakness, tremors, constipation, weight loss, muscle aches or burning.

Symptoms in children may not be noticeable at first.

If your child has experienced any of these symptoms, you are urged to contact their doctor.