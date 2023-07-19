Adam Fravel’s omnibus hearing delayed, scheduled for September

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Fravel’s omnibus hearing originally scheduled for July 20th has been delayed following a request from Fravel’s attorney.

That hearing will now take place on September 22nd, 2023 at 3 p.m.

An omnibus hearing is required to take place within 42 days if a defendant does not enter a guilty plea during their first court appearance. During the hearing, prosecutors and defense counsel overview things like probable cause, evidentiary issues & discovery, among other items.

In his filing with the court, Fravel’s attorney, Zachary Bauer, cites the fact that defense counsel is still waiting to receive body camera video from law enforcement. Additionally, Bauer calls the discovery process “voluminous and ongoing”, saying he needs additional time to properly go over the evidence expected to be made available by prosecutors during the trial.

Fravel, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Madeline Kingsbury, who went missing on March 31st, 2023 after dropping her kids off at daycare. Her body was later found on June 7th in rural Fillmore County. According to court documents, the property where Kingsbury’s body was found is regularly maintained by Fravel’s relatives. It’s also just miles away from Fravel’s parent’s home.

Hours after discovering Kingsbury’s body, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Fravel. He’s since been moved to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The two children Fravel and Kingsbury shared are now in the temporary legal custody of Kingsbury’s father and stepmother. A family court will decide permanent custody following the conclusion of Fravel’s criminal proceedings.

Read Bauer’s filing requesting the postponement of the Fravel’s omnibus hearing below: