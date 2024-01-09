Active shooter incident near Cloquet

(WDIO) – Update at 8:36pm: The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Police on-scene do not believe there is still an active threat. A large police presence will be in the area.

Update at 8pm: The area has been secured. Police on-scene have located one deceased person whom they believe to be the shooter. Law Enforcement say this is an active scene; please stay clear of the area until further notice.

The Cloquet Police Department are warning the residents of Big Lake Road and Hwy 33 area, of an active shooter.

The suspect is still at large and police are asking residents to please stay calm and take immediate action to ensure safety. Cloquet Police are issuing a shelter-in-place warning.

According to the news release, residents in the area should “seek shelter immediately. Go to a room with a lock if possible, close and lock all windows and doors, and remain quiet. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious.”

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.