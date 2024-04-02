ABC 6 News raised over $10,000 for Channel One Regional Food Bank

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Food insecurity is often referred to as hunger, but it’s so much more than hunger pains.

Food insecurity is when children, families and individuals have no idea where their next meal will come from or how long they will have to go without something to eat.

We invited Jessica Sund, the programs and agency services director with Channel One, to share with us the work Channel One does to help end food insecurity in our area.