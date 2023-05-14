A tribute was held for late Rochester poet Danny Solis

(ABC 6 News) – Friends of the late Rochester poet Danny Solis remembered his life with a tribute at the art center.

Music, poetry, and dance were some of the many ways people expressed what Danny meant to them.

There was an altar full of pictures and written letters addressed to Danny.

Fellow friends and artists took turns to talk about Danny, and what they will remember him as.

“He was a poet, he was very kind and didn’t correct people most of the time but he wanted to be known as a poet,” friend of Danny McKay Bram said.

Danny suddenly passed away last month while in New York before he was scheduled to perform at a poetry event.