A slice of the state fair comes to the Med City

For a group of seniors who don’t want to drive all the way to the Twin Cities — some of the state fair fun came to them today at waters on Mayowood.

“I think it is so important to have that experience and to continue that for the rest of our lives and so by offering activities like this social hours parties and music i think it just really helps them live their best days,” said Marni Harris, the active life manager at Mayowood.

The day of fun kicked off this morning with a “Roll With It Car Show” in the parking lot. The Hiawatha region of antique automobiles brought several vehicles for residents to check out.

Later, warm delicious rolls and coffee were served.

The community’s daily happy hour featured state fair themed food and drinks including corndogs, creme puffs, and state fair taffy. And for residents who enjoy a little sip of something, cocktails were served as well.