(ABC 6 News)- A one woman show about Ann Richards, the 45th governor of Texas, will be in Rochester at First Unitarian Universalist Church.

Laurie Helmers will be taking on the role of Richards in the show titled “Ann”.

The play will be taking place on May 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.. There will be another showing on May 12 at 2 p.m..