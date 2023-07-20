A magical time at the Floyd County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – All week long the Floyd County Fair is happening in Charles City.

Wednesday the fair kicked off bright and early at 7 a.m. with a dog show, but the day’s big attractions came later in the evening.

At 5 p.m. the first magic show of the week took place with tricks that make the audience part of the show.

“The show’s been around the world, and around the United States of America, but I have to say right here in Iowa it’s absolutely spectacular, it’s beautiful here,” said magician Dale Scott, of Scott’s World of Magic.

Some of the tricks featured a girl who magically floated in the air, and a woman who somehow survived being in a box stabbed with three large swords.

“If the kids get here early, they come out and get a front row seat, they’ll have a chance to help make all the magic happen, get a front row seat on the magic carpet,” said Scott.

One boy got to be a part of the show and made a gold coin appear out of thin air.

If that doesn’t impress you, maybe the big cats will.

Four tigers came out to perform tricks for the audience, like jumping through a hoop and walking on a tightrope.

Though the tiger show is open for all ages, the petting zoo might be a better idea for the younger kids.

“Decided not to go to tiger show because it eats meat!” said two-year old Evelyn Chambers.

Sports fans were also covered with volleyball games and a place to shoot hoops.

“My favorite part of the fair was playing basketball,” said five-year-old Theodore Chambers.

For those with a need for speed, there was the NASCAR experience.

The Floyd County Fair is just getting started. There are plenty more activities to come all week long through Sunday.