6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, What To Do With Old Workout Equipment

Consumer Reports shares what you can do with old workout equipment you may not use anymore.

(ABC 6 News) – Maybe you have a treadmill that serves as an expensive coat rack, or one that has run its course. It’s tough to figure out what to do with old or unwanted workout equipment.

Consumer Reports has a few ideas.

For more than twenty years, fitness coach David Poland has helped people achieve their goals. “Having the consistency and discipline every day to be able to reach those long term goals by having short term victories is how you are going to get there,” says Poland.

But if you have a machine that you’re – well, just not that into? Don’t break a sweat about getting rid of it.

“If the equipment is in good shape, you can sell it online to someone locally. Or you can donate the equipment to someone who might use it,” Poland suggests.

Check with pre-owned sports stores like ‘Play It Again Sports’ and organizations such as Habitat for Humanity ReStores.

The Salvation Army, or local schools and community centers to find out whether they’ll take used exercise equipment.

You can also sell your item online on websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

“If the manufacturer doesn’t have a recycling program, contact your city or municipality to see if there’s a recycling program for exercise equipment. If not, some cities offer bulk trash pickup. You may need to contact a junk removal company that will pick it up for a fee,” says Consumer Reports’ Catherine Roberts.

Because workout equipment is an investment, Consumer Reports puts treadmills, ellipticals and rowing machines through rigorous tests so you can buy the right one for your family.

Consumer Reports recommends the Peloton Tread treadmill. It’s a good treadmill and the best if you want the subscription.

The Sole E95S Elliptical earned top scores and the Hydrow Rower was also a favorite.

Poland says workouts should be fun! “Whether you’re working out at home or in a gym, find something that’s going to work out long term. Something you enjoy doing on a regular basis,” says Poland.

Before buying, look at the warranty and service options offered.

Consumer Reports says many treadmills have years of coverage on parts and lifetime warranties for the frame and motor.