6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, prep your yard for a tick-free Summer

(ABC 6 News) – Spring has sprung, and so have ticks! Consumer reports experts reveal chemical-free ways to limit the number of ticks crawling through your backyard.

Your yard should be a place of sanctuary for you, not ticks. While not all ticks carry the same diseases, at least one variety of disease-transmitting tick can be found in almost every state.

Consumer Reports expert, Paul Hope, says the trick to stopping ticks is to make your yard less hospitable!

First, trim tall grass and weeds and keep the lawn short.

“Ordinarily, Consumer Reports advises letting your grass grow a little bit on the long side, but if you have ticks in your area, it’s not a bad idea to cut it down to about two to two and a half inches in height,” says Hope.

Next, get rid of leaf piles and clear out your gutters. It’s also important to pay attention to the trees on your property.

“Ticks really love the shade, so if you have trees with low-hanging branches, it’s not a bad idea to clip them off about 18 inches from the ground,” says Hope.

And because your home is your castle – protect it with a moat – a mulch moat!

“Ticks really prefer densely wooded areas over open grass, so running a border of mulch around your property creates one more physical barrier for them,” says Hope.

Consumer Reports says to use the wood chips, bark or even gravel, but not the shredded mulch, which creates the damp areas they like.

Always do a tick check on your family before returning to the house after being in the woods or any grassy areas.

And remember to use a repellent!

Consumer reports extensive testing of insect repellents found that products that contain Deet at levels of 25-30% provide the most reliable protection against ticks and mosquitos.