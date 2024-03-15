6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, better sleep is not a dream

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Trouble sleeping? You are not alone.

One-in-three people in the U.S. don’t get the uninterrupted, good quality sleep we need.

But there are lots of products out there claiming that with just one dose, you’ll be dozing right off. Consumer Reports looks into sleep supplements and drugs that promise to be a dream come true.

“The truth is not sleeping enough isn’t just annoying, it can actually contribute to serious health problems, including diabetes, high blood pressure, weight gain and depression,” says Consumer Reports’ Lauren Friedman.

For decades, many people have turned to over the counter sleep drugs, but they can leave you feeling drowsy the next day. And prescriptions sleep medications–even the newer ones– come with additional risks.

“Some have also been linked to sleepwalking and other odd nighttime behaviors. So, you should take the lowest dose for the shortest time possible,” says Friedman.

One option is CBD, or cannabidiol. CBD is shown to have mild side effects and is not addictive.

“If you suffer from chronic insomnia. Before you turn to CBD, it’s actually time to make an appointment with your physician. He or she can help you with a more proven therapy called cognitive behavioral therapy, which helps focus on behaviors that can improve your sleep,” says Consumer Reports’ Lisa Gill.

And what about melatonin? Consumer Reports says it might be a good option for people who work night shifts or are jetlagged, but taking more than what your body produces can cause you to be sleepy or mentally or physically slow the next day. Start off with a dose between .2 and .5 milligrams and never take a dose higher than 10mg.

If you still want to give CBD a try, talk with your doctor, especially if you take other medications, because CBD may interact with them.