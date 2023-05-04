501st Legion Central Garrison surprises ABC 6 News for Star Wars Day!

(ABC 6 News) – Long live the Empire!

For May the 4th, Star Wars Day, the 501st Legion along with the Rebel Legion and Droid Builders surprised ABC 6 News Weather First Morning Meteorologist and avid Star Wars fan, Jim Peterson with a visit unlike any other.

ABC 6 News Anchor Devin Martin and Jim talked to these Star Wars groups about the work they do in the community and why it’s so important.

May the Fourth be with you!

For more information the 501st Central Garrison, visit this link!