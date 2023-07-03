3rd of July BBQ at 125 Live

(ABC 6 News) – 125 Live got an early start to 4th of July celebrations on Monday.

Along with staff and their members, 125 Live organized their annual 3rd of July event. Their members enjoyed a barbecue, live music and dancing. Program manager Robin Hoelzle says the event is a great opportunity to celebrate the 4th of July, and come together with their members.

“The social group that we have here as a membership its important to facilitate events where we can have fun and get together and celebrate the country,” Hoelzle said, “The meaning of the fourth is our nation’s birth and holiday so its a perfect time to get together and who needs and excuse to have a big barbecue?”

Organizers said they expected anywhere from 150 to 200 people to attend this year.