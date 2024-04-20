2nd Ave SW in Rochester closed Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – 2nd Avenue SW in Rochester is closed all day Saturday for construction of a private project.

The city stated in a press release, the road will be closed from W Center Street to the south.

The sidewalk along the Kahler Hotel will also be closed while construction takes place.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Interactive Construction Impact Map to view other travel impacts related to construction projects.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Public Project Dashboard to learn more about select projects.