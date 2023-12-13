27th annual Kid’s Cup Golf Tournament aims to raise money for children in hospitals

(ABC 6 News) – The annual Kid’s Cup Golf Tournament, a flagship event dedicated to supporting children and their families at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center and Olmsted Medical Center, is set to mark its 27th year. Scheduled to take place on May 13th, 2024, at Somerby Golf Club in Byron, the tournament strives to support children, their parents, and siblings, as they spend time in hospitals.

Since its inception, the Kid’s Cup Golf Tournament has raised over $1.8 million, funneling resources toward programs and initiatives at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center and Olmsted Medical Center. With 83 dedicated golfers and donors, the 2023 tournament successfully raised more than $97,000. This year, organizers are setting a goal of $150,000.

The Kid’s Cup Golf Tournament encourages golfers of all levels and ages to participate in the tournament. For those interested in participating or supporting the Kid’s Cup Golf Tournament, visit www.kidscuprochester.org for more information on registration, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to contribute to the cause.