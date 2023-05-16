2023 Minnesota State Fair announces free stage entertainment lineup

(ABC 6 News) – Officials of the Minnesota State Fair announced the free stage entertainment lineup for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

More than 900 shows will take place throughout the 12-day State Fair — all free with fair admission.

The acts that will be featured at night on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell include:

The Bacon Brothers : Aug. 24 & 25 at 8:30 p.m.

: Aug. 24 & 25 at 8:30 p.m. Naturally 7 : Aug. 26 & 27 at 8:30 p.m.

: Aug. 26 & 27 at 8:30 p.m. Drake Milligan : Aug. 28 & 29 at 8:30 p.m.

: Aug. 28 & 29 at 8:30 p.m. Nikki Lane : Aug. 30 & 31 at 8:30 p.m.

: Aug. 30 & 31 at 8:30 p.m. Celebrating Meat Loaf : Sept. 1 & 2 at 8:30 p.m.

: Sept. 1 & 2 at 8:30 p.m. Soul Asylum: Sept. 3 & 4 at 7:30 p.m.

For a complete list of performances and times, CLICK HERE.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will take place Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4.