2023 Minnesota State Fair announces free stage entertainment lineup
(ABC 6 News) – Officials of the Minnesota State Fair announced the free stage entertainment lineup for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
More than 900 shows will take place throughout the 12-day State Fair — all free with fair admission.
The acts that will be featured at night on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell include:
- The Bacon Brothers: Aug. 24 & 25 at 8:30 p.m.
- Naturally 7: Aug. 26 & 27 at 8:30 p.m.
- Drake Milligan: Aug. 28 & 29 at 8:30 p.m.
- Nikki Lane: Aug. 30 & 31 at 8:30 p.m.
- Celebrating Meat Loaf: Sept. 1 & 2 at 8:30 p.m.
- Soul Asylum: Sept. 3 & 4 at 7:30 p.m.
For a complete list of performances and times, CLICK HERE.
The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will take place Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4.