2023 Minnesota Holiday Lights Guide

(ABC 6 News) – ‘Tis the season where many families pack into the car and go check out holiday lights!

If that’s your favorite tradition, then you’re probably familiar with the Minnesota Holiday Lights Guide.

Back for its’ 7th year, the guide features 125 different displays across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, and continues to grow daily.

Coordinated by television producer and on-air personality, Mike Marcotte, who says creating the guide is an annual tradition for him. “Every year, I get messages from people thanking me for providing updated information in one spot. It makes their holiday season a bit brighter… and easier,” says Marcotte.

The guide also features and interactive map that can help families plan a night out, with all the information people need to know.

Homeowners are also encouraged to get in on the fun, and can have their residential displays included by filling out a form.