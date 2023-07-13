Byron Good Neighbor Days kicks off on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Byron Good Neighbor Days has officially kicked off for this year’s round of events.

It runs through Sunday with events like puzzle hunts and a firework show. Wednesday featured a “Disc golf meet up” — which allowed people to come by and check out the city’s new course, which opened up last year.

Volunteers say it’s a chance for locals to meet their neighbors, and have a little fun.

“With Byron being so close to Rochester I think Rochester kind we live in their shadow in terms of events,” said Shane Rykhus, a volunteer for Byron Good Neighbor days, “So it is nice to have something here locally that people can come out and do and meet up with their fellow neighbors.”

Again, this year’s events will wrap up Sunday with a parade expected to send things off.

If you’d like to see a full schedule of events, click here.