2 dogs, 2 cats rescued from Chatfield house fire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Chatfield’s Fire Department rescued two dogs and two cats from a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at about 4:40 p.m. that a home in the 400 block of Fillmore Street SE was showing signs of smoke and flames.

Firefighters were still working at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, the four residents of the house were not home when the fire started.

ABC 6 News spotted residents leaving the building from with their two cats and two dogs in tow.

One resident stated they believe a tortoise’s heat lamp exploded, causing the fire.

A resident in the home originally told ABC 6 News the family’s tortoise had not survived the fire. However, she later learned it survived. The other four pets have been taken to a veterinarian.

ABC 6 News is at the scene, and will update this story with more information.