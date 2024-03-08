17-year-old in critical condition following crash on exit ramp

(ABC 6 News) – A Wisconsin teenager is in critical condition after crashing his car in Olmsted county. According to Lt. Malinda Hansen with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, March 7, a Star Prairie 17-year-old hit the concrete barrier on White Bridge Road NW and rolled over.

A witness said the teenager, the only occupant in the 2011 Ford Fiesta, took the exit ramp from Highway 52 and was heading toward the right-turn lane, then crossed to go left over the bridge at the last moment and crashed.

According to Hanson, the driver’s mother said she was speaking to him just before the crash, and he had told her he wasn’t feeling well and needed to pull over.

There was no indication that the teenager was intoxicated, Hanson said.

The 17-year-old was transported by mayo one helicopter, Hanson said.