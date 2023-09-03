16-year-old rolls vehicle in Cerro Gordo County sending her to hospital Saturday night

(ABC 6 News) – A 16-year-old is in the hospital after she rolled her vehicle in Cerro Gordo County Saturday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eagle Ave. and 270th St.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Dept., Sophie Boehmler, of Sumner, Iowa, was driving when she lost control of the vehicle due to speed, overcorrected her turn, and rolled her vehicle into a ditch.

Boehmler was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was cited for failing to maintain control of the car.

Clear Lake Fire, Clear Lake Fire Medics as well as the Iowa State Patrol assisted on the scene.