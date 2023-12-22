13-year-old confesses to threats towards Winona school

(ABC 6 News) – A 13-year-old girl confessed to law enforcement investigators to creating and distributing threatening messages to Winona Middle and High Schools.

On at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, parents of the district notified Winona Police Department of the threatening messages circulating over an unspecified social media platform.

Investigators were able to find a possible origin of the messages and interviewed several possible suspects.

At around 11 a.m., the investigators located a home in Winona and interviewed the 13-year-old girl, who then confessed to making the threats.

Investigators could not find a firearm in the home, and the child was left with their guardian.

Possible charges of terroristic threats will be referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office.

Winona police determined the threats in this case were not credible.