125 Live holds two-factor authentication clinic

(ABC 6 News) – Officials at 125 Live held a clinic to teach people about two-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication is a tool used to keep your online accounts, like email and social media, secure. It means anyone trying to sign into your account, will not only need your password, but will need to verify their identity through an app like Microsoft Authenticator.

Officials at 125 Live say with the prevalence of data hacks across the country, tools like two-factor authentication is becoming one of the most common tools people use to keep their data safe.

“You want to set this up before this happens because they can lock you out and put their phone number as the recovery option.” said Mac & PC Technician Vince Guerra. “So during this time of year it’s an uptick in everything. People are always trying to make a quick buck.”

If you have any questions about two-factor authentication, you can call the Computer Resource Center at (888)-726-5155