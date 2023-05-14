11th Annual Relay for Life wraps at John Marshall High School

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, John Marshall High School brought people together from across Southeast Minnesota for one cause – cancer.

During the event, people were able to help raise money for cancer patients by playing games, entering raffles, and everything in-between.

“We are just here to celebrate those who have survived cancer,” said Ann Eldredge, a teacher at John Marshall High School and the Project Manager for Relay For Life.

“To remember those who have passed away because of cancer, and also to fight back with knowledge, power, and cures, and all of the things that we can muster up.”

You don’t have to be from Rochester to help find a cure. A student band from Chatfield, NVR WRK, came to play music for the event.

“It’s really cool because you see a lot of stuff about people doing charitable stuff all the time,” said Henry Worden, one of the band’s members.

“So it feels cool to be a part of it actually instead of just watching.”

Money raised will go back to the American Cancer Society to help people with treatment, recovery, and the ultimate goal of finding a cure.