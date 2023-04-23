10 chickens killed in Marion Township fire

(ROCHESTER, MN) – Rochester Fire was dispatched to a structure fire in Marion Township Sunday

morning.

Engine 16 arrived on the scene first and reported a small outbuilding was fully engulfed and had spread into an adjacent building.

Firefighters pulled 2 separate attack lines and quickly extinguished both fires. Tanker 1 supplied water to both attack engines; because the fire was quickly contained, a water shuttle system was not needed.

The small chicken coup was a total loss, the larger Steel shed suffered moderate damage. The damage estimate is $25,000.

There were no human injuries, however, about 10 chickens were lost in the fire.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire Department assisted in the response.