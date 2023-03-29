Wrapping Up The Storm With Some Snow
After a round of soaking rain & a few thunderstorms Thursday-Friday, the complex storm system will wrap up with a few wrap-around snow showers heading into Saturday. The bigger impacts and higher snowfall potential will miss us to the north this go around, but accumulations can’t be ruled out locally. The better chance for a little snow adding up will be along and north of I-90 throughout the Weather First area. Snow will remain likely south of I-90, just not as much as our neighbors to the north may experience.