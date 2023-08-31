Wrapping Up August Sunny, Breezy, & Mild

We are tracking more sunshine & lower 80s for highs this afternoon. The breeze out of the south will be light today, with gusts around 20 mph. That SW breeze will be even more noticeable as we start out September tomorrow, gusting to/around 30 mph at times. This will also warm our temperatures up into the middle & upper 80s, as well as increase the humidity throughout the Weather First Area as well.

We will really be feeling the heat & humidity once again over our Labor Day Weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 90s, feeling more like the triple digits for many Saturday – Monday (Labor Day). The weekend will not only be hot, but sunny & rain-free as well.

We are tracking an isolated storm chance returning to the area later Tuesday night, after another day sweating away the 90s Tuesday afternoon. Any storms that do pop-up will clear out by Sunrise Wednesday, however we will see a sharp drop in temperatures back to the middle 80s For Wednesday afternoon.