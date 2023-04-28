Wrapping Up April Soggy
We are tracking the rain returning to the Weather First Area throughout Friday afternoon, lasting through the evening. A brief break is expected Friday night, only for the on & off rain shower chance to stay put throughout Saturday. A final wave will wrap around this storm system for Sunday, and with chilly air in place, we may see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers at times on Sunday. Not much, if any snowfall accumulations are expected. Rainfall totals will be in the 0.25″ to 0.75″ range area-wide, with lower totals out west, and higher totals to to the east by Monday morning.