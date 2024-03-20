Wintry weather to bring cold and snow in the days ahead

It’s officially spring, but don’t tell old man winter as cold weather is expected over the next several days along with chances for snow.

A below average stretch of weather is likely through at least the weekend as high temperatures are expected to be in the 30s with night lows in the teens and 20s from Wednesday to Sunday.

A clipper system will bring a quick hitting round of snow to the ABC 6 Weather First area beginning late Thursday night lasting until about mid-morning Friday. A northwest to southeast band of snow will lead to most receiving around 2-4″ near and north of I-90 with amounts of 1-2″ likely further south.

A stronger storm system will lead to a more prolonged period of precipitation beginning Sunday and lasting through Tuesday. Details to be ironed out as it gets closer.