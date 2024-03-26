Wintry weather returns Tuesday with chilly temperatures through midweek

The storm system that has brought snow and rain to the area since Sunday will finally begin to pull away on Tuesday however it’ll bring one last blast of wintry weather.

Rain will change to snow by mid-to-late Tuesday morning. In between that transition, there will possibly be a wintry mix of sleet/snow/freezing rain. Snow will begin to wind down by mid-to-late afternoon.

Snow accumulations of 1″ or less are likely for most, however some pockets up to 2″ are possible. Amounts are expected to be higher further north towards the Twin Cities and in southwest Minnesota.

There’s also the chance of some icing in spots.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day into the 20s by afternoon with wind chills likely in the teens. The wind will be blustery at times with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

The cold will linger into Wednesday as high temperatures are expected to climb to near 30° but will moderate into the 40s on Thursday and 50s on Friday.