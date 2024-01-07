Winter Weather Advisory vs. Winter Storm Warning

With snow FINALLY popping up more commonly in the forecast, and us in line for possibly our biggest snow storm of the 2023-2024 season, it’s important to remember the difference between a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning.

Both of these vary in snowfall totals depending on what state or county you live in, but they are the same in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The numbers for both are lower in southern states like Texas and Florida, but are also higher in states like Michigan (due to lake effect snow) and Alaska.

The Weekend of New Year’s Eve, we were placed under a Winter Weather Advisory in most of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa due to the freezing rain that caused icy roads.

Icy roads are not currently a huge concern for Monday into Tuesday, but blowing snow and our highest snowfall totals so far this season are a real possibility.